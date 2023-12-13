Harambee Stars defender donates vehicle to home club

Despite finding fame and fortune in Europe, Harambee Stars defender Joseph Okumu has never lost sight of where it all started.

In his continued quest to ease hardships that his childhood club – Chemelil Youth - is grappling with, the Stade de Reims defender has donated a 14-seater matatu to the Kisumu County-based club. The matatu was unveiled at Chemelil Sports Complex last Saturday.

Speaking to Nation Sport on Wednesday, Chemelil Youth Chief Executive Officer Hillary Ouma, Okumu's father, said the vehicle is helping them ease some logistics.

Chemelil Youth competes in the Kisumu County League.

Ouma revealed that his son has been extending both material and financial support to the team, which is home to the children of most of Chemelil Sugar Company Limited's workers.

The Harambee Stars defender joined Chemelil Sugar (senior team) in January 2016 straight from Kakamega High School.

He moved to Reims in the French League 1 in July from Belgium Pro League side KAA Gent. The deal was reportedly around Sh1.8 billion (€12 million).

The dependable Harambee Stars defender previously played for Swedish side Elfsborg, Free State Stars (South Africa), AFC Ann Arbor (United States of America and Real Monarchs (MLS). Chemelil Youth are currently home to 30 players still pursuing their education.

Ouma said their main aim is to identify and nurture talents. Edwin Annan Okumu, who was part of the Kenya Under-15 boys' team that competed in the Cecafa qualifiers of CAF African Football School Championships, plays for the club. The competition, which ended on Wednesday, was played at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, Nairobi.

Brian Melabi, Vonwicks Odhiambo and Joseph Remy Odhiambo, who are among the provisional squad of the Kenya Under-18 Boys team, also play for the club.