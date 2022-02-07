Senegalese pack streets to welcome victorious Cup of Nations team

Supporters crowd the roads around the Dakar airport where the Senegalese football is scheduled to arrive on January 07, 2022, after winning, for the first time, the Africa Cup of Nation’s (CAN). Senegal's President Macky Sall declared Monday a public holiday to celebrate the national football team's first ever African Cup of Nations crown following their victory against Egypt, public television announced.
 

Photo credit: John Wessels | AFP

  • Large crowds of supporters also gathered in other parts of the city, singing songs and waving flags.
  • Sall is expected to greet the team at the airport, which is then due parade through city. 

