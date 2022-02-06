Mane gives Senegal first Africa Cup of Nations title

Sengal

Senegal's players celebrate with the trophy after winning their Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 final match against Egypt at Stade d'Olembe in Yaounde on February 6, 2022.
CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

Photo credit: Charly Triballeau | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Mane had squandered the chance to put Senegal ahead inside seven minutes in Yaounde when his penalty was saved by Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal.
  • Egypt were chasing a record-extending eighth title.

Yaounde

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.