Civil groups accuse President Biya of human rights violations

Paul Biya

Cameroon's President Paul Biya (right) and First Lady of Cameroon Chantal Biya wave at the crowd ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 final football match between Senegal and Egypt at Stade d'Olembe in Yaounde on February 6, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Kenzo Tribouillard | AFP

By  Ndi Eugene Ndi

Nation Correspondent, Yaounde, Cameroon.

What you need to know:

  • While calling for the release of those who they say are arbitrarily detained in the country for acts of free expression and free assembly, the organisations have also called on President Biya to reform laws that crimilise such.
  • “As the Afcon celebrations die down and world’s media move on from their focus on Cameroon, let’s work to build a society that we can truly celebrate,” the signatories of the letter recommended.

In Yaounde

