Sadio Mane wins Afcon player of the tournament prize

Vincent Aboubakar

From left: Cameroon's forward Vincent Aboubakar poses with the golden boot award, Senegal's forward Sadio Mane with the player of the tournament award and Senegal's goalkeeper Edouard Mendy with the goalkeeper of the tournament during the Africa Cup of Nations closing ceremony at Stade d'Olembe in Yaounde on February 6, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Kenzo Tribouillard| AFP

By  AFP

  • Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar received the Golden Boot award for finishing leading scorer with eight goals, including two in a dramatic third place victory over Burkina Faso on the eve of the final.
  • He just missed matching the single Cup of Nations tournament record of nine goals set in 1974 by now deceased Ndaye Mulamba of Zaire (later renamed the Democratic Republic of Congo).

