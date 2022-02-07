Senegal declares national holiday to celebrate Cup of Nations win

Senegal's supporters celebrate in Dakar on February 6, 2022 the victory of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 final football match against Egypt.

Photo credit: Seyllou | AFP

By  Ndi Eugene Ndi  &  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Lions will be decorated by Sall on Tuesday at the presidential palace in Dakar, RTS television said.
  • "The president of the republic declared Monday a public holiday, a paid day off, following the brilliant victory of the Lions," RTS said, citing a presidential decree.

Senegal's President Macky Sall declared Monday a public holiday to celebrate the national football team's first ever African Cup of Nations crown following their victory against Egypt, public television announced.

