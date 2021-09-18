Police look to seal promotion slot at home

Breaking News: 9.77 seconds! Ferdinand Omanyala runs second fastest time in the world

Kenya Police forward Erick Kipkurui (left) vies with Mwatate United defender Nogol Mohammed during their National Super League at Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi on August 29, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The two sides settled for a 1-1 draw in the first leg at Mumias Complex last weekend and Ogolla is optimistic of a win in the second leg on Sunday
  • Mururi is expected to start with an attacking lineup featuring a front four of Patrick Okullo, Lesley Otieno, Kevin Omondi and Dennis Wafula
  • Police qualified for the two-leg play-off after finishing third in the NSL, while Vihiga avoided relegation by a whisker  to finish 16th in the 2020/21 FKF-PL

Kenya Police coach John “Bobby” Ogolla is confident they can book a slot in this season's Football Kenya Federation Premier League by beating Vihiga United in the return leg of the promotion play-off. 

