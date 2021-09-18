Police look to seal promotion slot at home

Kenya Police coach John “Bobby” Ogolla is confident they can book a slot in this season's Football Kenya Federation Premier League by beating Vihiga United in the return leg of the promotion play-off.

The two sides settled for a 1-1 draw in the first leg at Mumias Complex last weekend and Ogolla is optimistic of a win in the second leg at Utalii grounds on Sunday.

“We have just prepared as usual, but Vihiga is a very good team. We are underdogs because they are a Premier League side, but my players are fit for the match,” said Ogolla.

His opposite number Mike Mururi of Vihiga United said:

"Police played so well and we expect them to be stronger at their backyard on Sunday. We created many chances but didn’t score enough goals and that is something we need to improve on. A win at home would have been a fair result, but we are now looking at mathematics.”

Mururi is expected to start with an attacking lineup featuring a front four of Patrick Okullo, Lesley Otieno, Kevin Omondi and Dennis Wafula, while Ogolla has Simon Ndung’u to lead his striking force that also has Clinton Kinanga who scored the crucial away goal in Kakamega.

Ndung’u finished joint second with Jackson Oketch of Vihiga Bullets on 15 goals in National Super League top scorers' list behind winner Cornelius Juma of Mwatate United who had 16.

Police qualified for the two-leg play-off after finishing third in the NSL, while Vihiga avoided relegation by a whisker to finish 16th in the 2020/21 FKF-PL.