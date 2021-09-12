Police secure crucial away goal in Vihiga draw

Kenya Police forward Erick Kipkurui (left) vies with Mwatate United defender Nogol Mohammed during their National Super League at Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi on August 29, 2021.

What you need to know:

  • While Police qualified for the playoff after finishing third in the NSL, Vihiga United avoided relegation by whisker and are fighting to remain in the league through the same stage for a second consecutive year.
  • They eliminated Kisumu All Stars prior to last season’s kick off to return to the top league after two years in the NSL.

National Super League side Kenya Police Sunday earned a crucial away goal as they held Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Vihiga United 1-1 in the first leg of the promotion/relegation playoff at Mumias Complex in Kakamega.

