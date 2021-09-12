Police secure crucial away goal in Vihiga draw

National Super League side Kenya Police Sunday earned a crucial away goal as they held Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Vihiga United 1-1 in the first leg of the promotion/relegation playoff at Mumias Complex in Kakamega.

The draw sees Police hold a slight advantage ahead of the second leg to be played at the Ruaraka grounds on September 19 as both sides fight to be among the 18 teams in the top0flight league next season.

Police took the lead in the 19th minute through Clinton Sinanga before Vihiga replied in the 25th minute through Lesley Otieno.

Vihiga United assistant coach Samuel Tuago bemoaned lack of fitness among his players who just commenced training sessions last week ahead of Sunday's match.

Tuago however said they are still in the contest and believes an intensive training this week and fine tuning their attack will help them have an edge over their opponents in the second leg.

“It is still wide open and we can’t be ruled out. We missed many scoring opportunities in the first half, while in the second half, we couldn’t cope with their pace due to lack of match fitness,” said Tuago after the game.

“We shall work to regain our fitness and sharpen our attack this week. All is not lost as we still have something to play for,” added the former Soy United tactician.

His opposite number John ‘Bobby’ Ogola was elated after getting an away goal which puts them in a good position ahead of the second leg.

The former Gor Mahia tactician said his team had an upper hand in the match and is ready to finish the job at home.

“We were the better side and this goal gives us the motivation to fight hard and earn promotion. Both sides still have a chance, but as we host them next weekend, the best way of putting the game beyond their reach will be to score and not just to defend our goal,” said the former Kenyan international.

While Police qualified for the playoff after finishing third in the NSL, Vihiga United avoided relegation by whisker and are fighting to remain in the league through the same stage for a second consecutive year.