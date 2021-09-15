NSL Awards: Vihiga Bullets defender Odhiambo named MVP

What you need to know:

  • The Golden Glove winner was Bonface Munyasa of APS Bomet followed by Gideon Ogweno of Migori Youth and Wilson Mwangi of Murang’a Seal. They pocketed Sh400,000, Sh200,000 and Sh150,000 respectively.
  • Team of the Year award went to FC Talanta, who won the league and qualified for the Kenyan Premier League alongside second placed Vihiga Bullets.

Defender Portipher Odhiambo of Vihiga Bullets was on Wednesday named the Most Valuable Player of the 2020/21 Betika National Super League season.

