NSL Awards: Vihiga Bullets defender Odhiambo named MVP

Defender Portipher Odhiambo of Vihiga Bullets was on Wednesday named the Most Valuable Player of the 2020/21 Betika National Super League season.

The 19-year-old won Sh1 million for his exploits, beating Anthony Gicho of FC Talanta and Mwatate United's Cornelius Juma, who received Sh200,000 each at the Awards gala held at Nairobi's Serena Hotel.

"I thank God for this surprise award. Much thanks to my coach Edward Manoa for encouraging me a lot. I also thank my family and my teammates for the role they played in my success,” said the former Menengai High School alumni.

FC Talanta coach Ken Kenyatta scooped the Coach of the Year award, narrowly beating Edward Manoa of Vihiga Bullets and Bendict Simiyu of AP Bomet. They were awarded Sh500,000, Sh300,000 and Sh150,00 respectively.

Talanta FC coach Ken Kenyatta hoists the Coach of the Year Award during the National Super League Gala at Serena Hotel, Nairobi on September 15, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Odhiambo, who played 25 matches out of 37 also claimed the Defender of the Year prize, earning Sh300,000, while Nichodemus Malika of FC Talanta and APS Bomet's Chris Wilunda tied in second, with each getting Sh200,00 and Sh100,000 respectively.

Alfred Tanui kisses his Young Player of the Year Award during the National Super League Gala at Serena Hotel on September 15, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

The Golden Glove winner was Bonface Munyasa of APS Bomet followed by Gideon Ogweno of Migori Youth and Wilson Mwangi of Murang’a Seal. They pocketed Sh400,000, Sh200,000 and Sh150,000 respectively.

Team of the Year award went to FC Talanta, who won the league and qualified for the Kenyan Premier League alongside second placed Vihiga Bullets.

Mwatate’s Cornelius Juma scored 16 goals to scoop the Golden Boot award ahead of Vihiga’s Jackson Oketch and Samuel Ndung’u of Kenya Police, who tied on 15 goals.

“I thank God, Mwatate players, the technical bench and my family for this award. I dedicated this trophy to my beloved daughter who is watching live,” said Juma.