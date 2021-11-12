Nick Mwendwa's arrest: What we know

Nick Mwendwa

Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa in a press Conference at La Mada Hotel Nairobi on November 11, 2021.


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Vincent Achuka

Senior Investigative Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • He was also asked to account for Sh21.3 million given to FKF for payment of coaches in the run up to the 2019 Afcon.
  • DCI officers said they will also summon FKF CEO Barry Otieno to shed light into the investigations.

Under-fire Football Kenya Federation boss Nick Mwendwa will spend the weekend behind bars after he was arrested by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations officers on Friday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.