Breaking News: FKF president Nick Mwendwa arrested

FKF president Nick Mwendwa arrested

Nick Mwendwa

 Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa speaks in a press conference at La Mada Hotel, Nairobi on November 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  David Kwalimwa

Sports Reporter, Nation Media Group.

What you need to know:

  • Mwendwa arrested by officers drawn from Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.
  • This comes a day after Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed disbanded the federation and formed a 15-member caretaker committee.

Embattled Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa has been arrested, National Police Service spokesperson Bruno Shioso has confirmed.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.