Breaking News: FKF president Nick Mwendwa arrested

FKF Caretaker Committee suspends top tier leagues

Gor Mahia

Gor Mahia midfielder Peter Oudu (right) leaves Sofapaka forward Joseph Waithira (down) for dead during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on October 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • On its first day of operation, the committee led by Retired Justice Aaron Ringera unanimously decided that the FKF Premier League, National Super League, Division One league, Women's Premier League and Women's Division One League are suspended effective Friday

Football Kenya Federation caretaker committee has suspended five leagues in the country for a period of two weeks. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.