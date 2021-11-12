FKF Caretaker Committee suspends top tier leagues

Football Kenya Federation caretaker committee has suspended five leagues in the country for a period of two weeks.

On its first day of operation, the committee led by Retired Justice Aaron Ringera unanimously decided that the FKF Premier League, National Super League, Division One league, Women's Premier League and Women's Division One League are suspended effective Friday.

"This decision has been reached to ensure regularisation of t he league activities across the country. The committee will be engaging with clubs and other football stakeholders in due course," read a statement signed by Ringera.

However, leagues at branch and sub branch level will continue as normal.

"We wish to reassure all lovers of Kenyan football that the committee will ensure smooth operations of all football activities across the country and beyond," added the statement.