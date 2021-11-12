Fifa responds after Amina moves to disband FKF

Fifa has expressed concerns over a move by the government to disband Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and install a caretaker committee to manage the game on an interim basis.

A letter by Kenny Jean Marie, Fifa's Head of member associations, addressed to embattled FKF general secretary Barry Otieno has, however, appeared to indicate the sport's world governing body is ready to mediate an impasse between Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed and FKF officials, led by Nick Mwendwa.

"We would like to express our concern in light of the aforementioned decision by the Cabinet Secretary," the letter says.

"Therefore we kindly ask you to inform the Cabinet Secretary that in the event her decision to appoint a Caretaker Committe and correlated secretariat was to be upheld, we will have no option other than present the matter to the Bureau of Fifa Council for consideration and decision."

"We would like to emphasise on our willingness to hold a meeting with the FKF and Ministry of Sport as soon as possible."

Mohamed disbanded FKF on Thursday, hours after an inspection committee she had tasked with conducting an inspection of the federation reported several misgivings with the football body.

She has appointed a 15-member committee to handle football matters in the interim pending fresh elections.