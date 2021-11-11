Nick Mwendwa's FKF: Reign laden with controversy

Nick Mwendwa

 Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa speaks in a press conference at La Mada Hotel, Nairobi on November 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  David Kwalimwa

Sports Reporter, Nation Media Group.

  • November 2021 - Amina disbands FKF and appoints a caretaker committee.

April 2017 - A year after Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa is voted into office, Pay TV channel SuperSport reacts to consistent squabbles between the Kenya Premier League (KPL) body and federation by terminating a multi-million dollar broadcast sponsorship deal.
As a result, almost 200 employees lose their, clubs lose millions of shillings in revenue while Kenyan footballers are also denied the much-needed exposure.

