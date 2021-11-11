Nick Mwendwa's FKF: Reign laden with controversy

April 2017 - A year after Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa is voted into office, Pay TV channel SuperSport reacts to consistent squabbles between the Kenya Premier League (KPL) body and federation by terminating a multi-million dollar broadcast sponsorship deal.

As a result, almost 200 employees lose their, clubs lose millions of shillings in revenue while Kenyan footballers are also denied the much-needed exposure.

May 2018 - Reports emerge Mwendwa pays Sh125 million of Fifa money in a company that goes under in a couple of weeks. The money, offered to Kenya as a grant by the sport’s world governing body, was meant to purchase an Outside Broadcast (OB) Van that would help produce Kenyan matches live.

August 2019 - Mwendwa stares at another potential scandal, as then Sports Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia alleges that the Sh244 million the government advanced to FKF to prepare Harambee Stars for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt cannot be fully accounted for. Kaberia invites the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate.

August 2020 - Mwendwa is hard pained to explain how he spent Sh125 million relief money from Fifa and the Confederation of African Football (Caf) for the federation and its stakeholders, including players and coaches, from Covid-19 at a time all football activities in the country had stopped.

December 2020 - The Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) nullifies FKF polls. SDT Chairman John Ohaga rules the process was not free, fair and credible.

June 2021 - The Auditor-General flags a Sh11 million unusual expenditure at FKF. The report queries how this amount from the federation was wired to Mwendwa’s personal account.

April 2021 - Ohaga again cancels FKF polls on integrity issues and announces Mwendwa as a president without authority or “king without a crown”.

August 2021 - BetKing ends a Sh1 billion title sponsorship deal with the top-flight league via mutual consent. A month later, Odibet cancels a Sh140 million sponsorship deal for the Counties league.

October 2021 - Harambee Stars are beaten 6-0 on aggregate by Mali, causing a hue and cry in Kenya. Sports CS Amina Mohamed orders the Sports Registrar Rose Wasike to inspect the federation