Football fraternity lauds FKF’s dissolution

The football fraternity in Kenya has generally welcomed the move by Sports CS Amina Mohamed to disband FKF and form an interim committee to run the game for not more than six months.

Former FKF presidential aspirant Twaha Mbarak hailed the decision as one that restores hope for raising Kenyan football standards that had massively deteriorated under Nick Mwendwa.

“To the entire football fraternity, we urge that everybody now takes their place in readiness for the new dispensation that is nigh," Mbarak said while also expressing confidence in the committee. He urged the government to work with Fifa to avert a ban.

Kenyan Premier League CEO Jack Oguda echoed Mbarak's sentiments.

"The CS' decision is for the betterment of our sport and, we are ready to work with all stakeholders to improve our sport within set rules and guidelines," Oguda said.

Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula welcomed the decision and also urged to invest more in the sport.

““The CS's decision is good news for football lovers. Moving forward, now that there is a committee of good repute in place, I hope the government will invest more money in the sport so that players can earn a decent living," Shimanyula told Nation Sport.

Congo Boys FC chairman Alamin Ahmed Abdalla congratulated Amina for restoring sanity into the game.

“I believe the game will now run smoothly under mature people," he said.

Cosmos FC Aref Baghazally praised the decision and urged the Sports CS not to worry over a Fifa ban.

Will welcoming the government’s move Kenya Football Referees Association chairman GMT Otieno said the committee needed to have a broader representation of football stakeholder.