Football fraternity lauds FKF’s dissolution

AMina Mohamed

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed speaks during a press conference at Kencom House, Nairobi where she disbanded Football Kenya Federation and formed a caretaker committee on November 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Michael Kirwa

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Former FKF presidential aspirant Twaha Mbarak hailed the decision as one that restores hope for raising Kenyan football standards that had massively deteriorated under Nick Mwendwa.

The football fraternity in Kenya has generally welcomed the move by Sports CS Amina Mohamed to disband FKF and form an interim committee to run the game for not more than six months.

