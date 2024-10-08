New FKF CEO Korir ready to serve amidst questions over appointment

Newly appointed FKF CEO Patrick Korir has promised to steer the Football Kenya Federation smoothly amidst the election fever.

But questions are already being raised over his mode of appointment. Korir was yesterday named the new federation secretary on an interim basis following the resignation of Barry Otieno who had served in that capacity since 2019 when he took over from Robert Muthoni.

“I appreciate the role I have been given on the interim basis and will pick up from where Barry has left. After being briefed well, I will discharge my duties and focus on delivering for the development of the game,” said Korir.

Korir said he would continue to serve chairman of FKF Premier League side Nairobi City Stars chairperson, since he had only been given the job on an interim basis and would wait to know his fate after the elections.

Otieno thanked the federation, its president Nick Mwendwa, staff, stakeholders saying he believed he had performed beyond expectations.

The FKF constitution, Article 42 (4) gives the President power to recommend a General Secretary, then after nominating, Article 39 (1f) stipulates that the National Executive Committee can appoint or dismiss on the recommendation of the president.