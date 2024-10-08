'Hakuna kulia na Alila': Sports administrator launches FKF bid

Sports administrator Tom Alila has promised to transform Kenya’s football by creating an inclusive and empowering environment for all stakeholders should he be elected the new Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president during the national elections planned for December 7.

Alila officially announced his candidature for the FKF top job on Tuesday at his offices in Lavington, Nairobi.

He said he will run his campaign under the slogan: “Hakuna Kulia na Alila” (There is no crying under Alila).

“We are here to chart a new course for football in Kenya, a course defined by our shared values of transparency, accountability, and inclusivity,” said the former Executive Committee Members (NEC) for the Nyanza region. The high-stake national elections will be preceded by county polls on November 9.

Media and Communication scholar, Hesbon Owilla, is the chairman of the five-member FKF electoral board for the delayed polls.

Alila's agenda prioritises the development of grassroots football, with a particular focus on nurturing young talent.

He plans to invest in youth programmes, partner with local clubs, and develop strong links with schools and community organisations to provide training, resources, and facilities for aspiring players.

His campaign aims to launch nationwide initiatives that focus on both skills development and character building.

“We will launch nationwide grassroots initiatives that not only focus on skill development, but also on instilling values such as teamwork, discipline, and respect. Every child in Kenya, regardless of their background, should have the opportunity to play the game they love,” added the security consultant.

His blueprint also includes raising the standards of Kenya's elite leagues to ensure they are competitive and attractive to both fans and players. Alila aims to introduce clear guidelines on club governance, financial sustainability, and player contracts, while advocating that the federation should only act as a regulator rather than a micromanager of the leagues.

“This I promise to prioritise, as it is a proven good practice all over the world where football is thriving. FKF must be a regulator, not a micromanager of our leagues,” said Alila.

He also reiterated his commitment to women's football, right from the grassroots level up to the international level.

“Importantly, we must acknowledge the immense potential in our women’s football. The Junior Starlets are currently in the Dominican Republic preparing to debut in the 2024 FIFA Under-17 World Cup, a remarkable milestone, which gives a hint of how much more we can achieve with proper and purposeful investment in our girls," he said.