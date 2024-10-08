FKF CEO Barry Otieno resigns

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) CEO Barry Otieno has resigned from his position ahead of the upcoming national elections scheduled for December 7, 2024.

Otieno, who took over from Robert Muthomi on July 22, 2019, expressed gratitude to the football community for their support during his five-year tenure, stating he believes he exceeded expectations.

In his statement, Otieno thanked FKF President Nick Mwendwa, delegates, staff, and stakeholders for their collaboration in advancing Kenyan football. "

Together, we have made significant strides in the growth and development of football in Kenya," Otieno remarked.

Otieno initially joined FKF as the head of communication, a role now held by Ken Okaka. He was promoted after Muthomi resigned in 2019 following allegations of misconduct in a controversial transfer involving former Sofapaka striker John Avire.

Muthomi was accused of facilitating Avire's move to an Egyptian club without Sofapaka's consent, raising concerns over ethical breaches.

As Otieno departs, speculation is mounting over his next steps. Although he has not disclose future plans, rumors suggest he or FKF Vice President Doris Petra may be considered as candidates for the FKF presidency.

Current President Nick Mwendwa is ineligible to run for a third term and is reportedly eyeing the vice presidency seat.