Rigathi Gachagua revisits pre-poll deals to defend his shareholding stance

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has made a “secret” Kenya Kwanza agreement public as part of his defence against accusations of tribalism.

The DP said his “shareholding” statement had been taken out of context, noting that it was based on an agreement signed by Kenya Kwanza principals ahead of the August 9, 2022 General Election.

Kibwezi West Member of Parliament Mwengi Mutuse has tabled an impeachment motion against Mr Gachagua. The lawmaker lists the DP’s conduct and utterances as some of the grounds for his removal from office.

Mr Mutuse said that Mr Gachagua’s public sentiments are discriminatory.

“His Excellency Rigathi Gachagua has persistently made utterances threatening to discriminate, exclude and unlawfully deny sections of the people of Kenya and regions...equal opportunities for public service appointments and allocation of resources,” the motion said.

He argued that the Deputy President’s remarks are inciteful and undermine national unity and co-existence.

“Sometime in 2023, at a public forum in Kajiado County, His Excellency Rigathi Gachagua made highly inflammatory and inciteful public pronouncements to the effect that the government is a company and that the allocation of development projects and public jobs are based on ‘shares’, determined by how...ethnic communities voted in 2022,” he said.

However, the DP on Monday evening said President William Ruto and other Kenya Kwanza partners — Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and Senate Speaker Amason Kingi — were the initiators of the shareholding scheme in government.

Mr Gachagua said Mr Mudavadi (ANC) and Mr Wetang’ula (Ford-K) negotiated their positions in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance agreement in return for 70 percent votes for Dr Ruto in Western region during the polls.

Government’s positions

“ANC would be allocated the position of Prime CS and Ford-K the position of Speaker of the National Assembly. ANC and Ford-K would have 30 percent share of government’s positions,” he said.

The positions included Cabinet and Principal Secretaries, ambassadors and chairpersons of State corporations. Others were directors of State corporations and chairpersons and commissioners of constitutional commissions, according to the deal drawn by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki’s law firm.

The DP said Mr Kingi only negotiated for himself. He added that Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga is a beneficiary of the Kenya Kwanza shareholding scheme after President William Ruto co-opted his allies into the broad-government in July.

“When I talk of shareholders, I’m blamed for being a tribalist because I advocate for shares for the people of Mt Kenya yet Wetang’ula and Mudavadi negotiated for themselves and the people of Western Kenya,” the DP said.

Top ODM officials named to the Cabinet are Ali Hassan Joho (Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs), Wycliffe Oparanya (Cooperatives and MSMEs), John Mbadi (National Treasury), Opiyo Wandayi (Energy) and Beatrice Askul (East African Community Affairs and Regional Development). They quit their party posts on being named ministers.

Mr Gachagua said various regions bargained with President Ruto for “shares”, and that leaders of other parties forming Kenya Kwanza Alliance equally demanded a piece of the national cake.

“I have never talked about sharing resources. I have been talking about power-sharing,” he said.

The shareholders’ remark is one of the reasons why MPs want Mr Gachagua to be shown the door.

Undermining the presidency

In a 100-page impeachment motion tabled by Mr Mutuse on October 1, the DP is accused of splitting the country along ethnic lines.

He is also accused of undermining the presidency, violating his oath of office and contradicting the National Cohesion and Integration Act.

The founding parties of Kenya Kwanza are Dr Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance, ANC and Ford Kenya. The alliance has 11 other parties.

Mr Gachagua said the agreement of the alliance stated that the parties would share leadership of parliamentary committees and county assemblies.

“Kenya Kwanza administration shall endeavour to fulfil developmental obligations in the ANC and Ford Kenya strongholds,” the report read by Mr Gachagua said.

It adds that the government pledged to build 1,000 kilometres of bitumen roads in the region and allocate nationally raised revenue for the revival and modernisation of Mumias and Nzoia sugar factory, among others.

“Why am I being blamed for asking for one-man, one vote-one shilling for Mt Kenya when some regions have asked for one-man, one-kilometre, one shilling?” He asked.