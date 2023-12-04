Naivas close in on Mathare as Mara Sugar stumble

Naivas FC reduced the gap between them and leaders Mathare United to three points after beating mid-table side Mulembe United 3-0 at the weekend in a lopsided National Super League (NSL) at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

After the weekend win, Collins "Korea" Omondi's side swapped places with Mara Sugar who dropped to third after losing vital two points in their 0-0 draw with Rainbow FC.

Mathare, who beat bottom-placed Vihiga Bullets 3-2 on Friday, are on top of the table with 29 points.

Speaking to Nation Sport after the weekend assignment in Machakos, Omondi who previously handled the defunct Nairobi Stima said: “We are not thinking about our opponents right now. I’m happy we collected maximum points to move to second. We are taking one game at a time.”

Elsewhere, Luanda Villa returned to winning ways trouncing Mombasa Stars 4-0 to remain the only unbeaten team in the league. The win at Mumboha Grounds also lifted them from position six to fifth in the standing with 20 points.

The Vihiga County-based side, coached by former international Tom Tera, have four wins and eight draws, the most in the league.

“I’m happy we registered a win that lifted us one place. Maintaining unbeaten record this far is not easy and to win after drawing twice in our previous fixtures will uplift the mood in the squad,” said Tera whose team was forced to a 1-1 with MCF and much-improved Nairobi United.

Fourth-placed Kisumu All Stars earned a 4-1 win over Kajiado FC at Moi Stadium, Kisumu to reach 21 points. They have registered six wins, three draws and two losses.

Meanwhile, Vihiga Bullets, Gusii FC and Mombasa Elite remained in the relegation zone after losing their weekend matches to Mathare United, Mully Children’s Family (MCF) and Kibera Black Stars respectively.

Weekend results

Mathare United 3 Vihiga Bullets 2,

Naivas 3 Mulembe United 0,

Luanda Villa 4 Mombasa Elite 0,

Rainbow 0 Mara Sugar 0,

Kisumu All Stars 4 Kajiado FC 1,

Silibwet Leons 2 Migori Youth 1,

Dimba Patriots 2 SS Assad 1,

Kibera Black Stars 4 Mombasa 0,

Nairobi United 2 Darajani Gogo 0,