FKF-PL: Rangers stumble as Ulinzi shine on the road

Boniface Muchiri Saturday netted a hat-trick as Ulinzi Stars thrashed FC Talanta 3-0 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match staged at SportPesa Arena in Murang'a County.

League leaders Posta Rangers suffered their second defeat of the season after going down 1-0 to Nairobi City Stars at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County.

In another game played on Saturday, Shabana held visiting KCB to a 1-1 draw at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay County.

Rangers' loss to City Stars means Gor Mahia could go top of the FKF-PL table if they beat Kariobangi Sharks at Kenyatta Stadium on Sunday.

Rangers are on 25 points after 13 games, one more than K’Ogalo who are not only unbeaten but have a game in hand.

The mailmen found themselves trailing just 17 minutes into the contest after Samuel Kapen netted for Simba wa Nairobi who have now climbed to eighth position on the log on 18 points.

This was the second defeat of the season for Rangers who before the game had only lost to FC Talanta on October 21 at Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi.

In Murang’a, Ulinzi Stars put behind three consecutive losses to Bidco United, Kenya Police and Kakamega Homeboyz to hit FC Talanta for three.

Muchiri was in a class of his own, scoring via spectacular freekicks in the 11th and 31st minutes.

Muchiri, 27, sealed the win for the soldiers in the 40th minute, this time placing the ball in the net after receiving a pass from Enosh Ochieng'.

This was the fifth goal of the season for Muchiri who is now tied with Kakamega Homeboyz forward Moses Shumah. The duo is three goals behind K'Ogalo top striker Benson Omala who leads the goal-scoring chart.

The win has pushed the soldiers to position 10 on 16 points while FC Talanta remain seventh on 19 points.

In Homa Bay, Shabana took an early lead via Brian Michira in the seventh minute but Francis Kahiro salvaged a point for the bankers in the 31st minute.

KCB remain third with 23 points while Shabana are ranked 14th with 11 points.

Shabana have only won twice this season, beating Tusker 1-0 on October 6 and Nzoia Sugar 2-1 on November 11.

Saturday results

Posta Rangers 0 Nairobi City Stars 1

FC Talanta 0 Ulinzi Stars 3