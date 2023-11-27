Gor Mahia keep runaway leaders Posta Rangers in check

The neck-to-neck race between leaders Gor Mahia and Posta Rangers at the top of Football Kenya Federation Premier League continued over the weekend after both sides won their respective matches.

While Gor Mahia beat Muhoroni Youth 2-0 at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay county on Sunday, Rangers thrashed Shabana 3-1 at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Gor Mahia striker Benson Omala also continued with his goal scoring spree after netting his eighth goal of the season to remain at the top of the scorers' chart this season. Omala scored the first goal in Gor's win.

Kakamega Homeboyz and KCB were the most improved side over the weekend after climbing to third and fourth position on FKF-PL log respectively. KCB shut down mouthy Murang’a Seal 2-1 while Kakamega Homeboyz shocked Ulinzi Stars with a last-minute goal at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang’ata Barracks.

Posta Rangers' 3-1 win over Shabana means the mailmen are not pushovers this season and are serious title contenders.

Having amassed 25 points from 12 rounds, Rangers are on a five-match unbeaten run and the last time they lost was against FC Talanta 3-1 on October 21 at Ruaraka grounds.

The mailmen have also netted 18 goals, the highest in the league so far and have the best goal difference (11). Rangers have been playing attacking football and defending well, making it hard for their opponents to score goals.

Their loss to FC Talanta was the only game that they dropped points while they have also recorded seven wins, the highest in the league with only five matches to the mid-season break.

Posta Rangers Coach John Kamau said they are going for the title but warned that it is still too early for the players to get carried away if they are to win the domestic league.

“I’m impressed with what we are doing on the pitch because it is what we practice during training sessions. It is too early to talk about the title but the only way to actualise that is by winning our matches the way we are doing,” said Kamau after the win over Shabana.

Gor, the only side which is unbeaten this season are not letting Rangers breath at the top. K’Ogalo are on 24 points, and their custodian Kevin Omondi has conceded four goals, the least in the league so far.

With Omala bagging goals at will, Gor are seen as serious candidates to defend their league title. After netting his eighth goal, Omala now has a clear advantage over his closest challenger Moses Shumah of Kakamega Homeboyz who has scored four and was not on target over the weekend.

KCB are fourth on 22 points while Kakamega Homeboyz have 21 and a superior goal difference to Seal who have also bagged the same number of points.

AFC Leopards, Shabana, Nzoia Sugar, Muhoroni Youth and bottom-placed Sofapaka are treading on dangerous ground in the relegation zone. Leopards have 10 points, the same as Shabana and two above Sofapaka and Muhoroni Youth while Nzoia Sugar have garnered nine points.