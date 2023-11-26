FKF-PL: Raila-inspired Gor Mahia down Muhoroni Youth

Gor Mahia striker Benson Omala Sunday netted his eighth goal of the season as the defending champions beat Muhoroni Youth 2-0 in their Football Kenya Football Federation Premier League match at the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay County.

K’Ogalo’s other goal was netted by Chris Ochieng’ in the game graced by Opposition Chief Raila Odinga and a host of other politicians. Odinga gave K'Ogalo Sh1 million, while Muhoroni got Sh500,000 from the former Prime Minister.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga (centre) attends the Football Kenya Federation Premier League match between Gor Mahia and Muhoroni Youth at the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay County on November 26, 2023. Photo credit: George Odiwour | Nation Media Group

The win saw Gor move back to within a point of leaders Posta Rangers, who beat Shabana 3-1 on Saturday at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County. Gor are on 24 points, two ahead of KCB who beat newbies Murang’a Seal 2-1 at the Sportpesa Arena in Murang’a County.

In other matches, Nzoia Sugar's poor form continued after losing 3-1 to Kenya Police at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma. Kakamega Homeboyz got a goal at death to beat host Ulinzi Stars 1-0 at Ulinzi Sports Complex to move fourth on the log.

In Murang’a, KCB attacker Francis Kahiro headed home Harriet Munga’s cross to give his side the lead in the 29th minute, before defender Hannif Wesonga finished Stephen Etyang’ cross in the 48th minute to double the bankers' lead.

Kakamega Homeboyz's Oscar Paul (right) celebrates his goal against Ulinzi Stars during their FKF Premier League match on November 26, 2023 at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Langata. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Seal, who were outplayed in the entire contest, salvaged some pride with a consolation goal by Batts Awita in the 89th minute. Seal dropped to fifth spot after 12 matches.

At Sudi Stadium, Kenya Police got first half goals via midfielder David Okoth and David Ochieng’ . The Sugar millers reduced the deficit via Joseph Oyugi's effort before South Sudanese striker Tito Okello stretched the law enforcers lead by netting the third in the 71st minute.

Kakamega Homeboyz's Brian Buleti (right) beats Ulinzi Stars' Shannel Makwate (left) during their FKF Premier League match on November 26, 2023 at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Langata. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Nzoia are dangling in the 16th position with a paltry nine points. Tanzanian import Oscar Paul scored in the 91st minute to sink Ulinzi Stars.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Muhoroni Youth 0 Gor Mahia 2

Murang'a Seal 1 KCB 2

Ulinzi Stars 0 Kakamega Homeboyz 1