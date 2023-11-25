FKF-PL: Posta Rangers hit Shabana to open four-point lead

AFC Leopards and Shabana continue to struggle in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League after recording dismal results on Saturday at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County.

Shabana were thrashed 3-1 by leaders Posta Rangers, who opened a four-point gap at the top of FKF-PL standing on 25 points. Tore Bobe were looking to make it two wins in a row after beating Nzoia Sugar 2-1 before the international break.

In another match staged at the same venue, AFC Leopards conceded at death to share spoils in a 1-1 draw against Sofapaka. Leopards have only won one game out of 12 played this season - a 1-0 win over Nzoia Sugar on October 29 at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma.

For Shabana apart from their Nzoia Sugar win, they beat Tusker by a solitary goal on October 6.

In Mombasa, Bandari had to come from behind to draw 1-1 draw with a stubborn FC Talanta at Mbaraki Sports Club in a game which Dockers custodian netted a classic goal via custodian Joseph Ochuka.

In the only match played in Nairobi, Nairobi City Stars outwitted Kariobangi Sharks 3-0 at Moi International Sports Center Kasarani (MISC).

In Machakos, Shabana's woes started just five minutes when Felix Oluoch easily put the ball past custodian Eric Ongiri. However, Shabana leveled in the 18th minute via former AFC Leopards man Eugene Mukangula's lone effort.

Rangers would reclaim their lead via Brian Otieno’s ferocious shot before Ongiri fumbled with a backpass which saw the ball go in for the mailmen’s third goal.

Posta are four points ahead of Gor Mahia and Murang’a Seal, who play Muhoroni Youth and KCB on Sunday in Homa Bay and Murang’a respectively.

Striker Brian Yakhama netted for Leopards via a penalty in the 68th minute, but lacklustre defending saw evergreen Humprey Mieno restore parity for Ingwe in the 90th minute.

Leopards are 15th having garnered 10 points same as Shabana who have an inferior goal difference and are 16th in the 18 team table.

In another contest, Bandari custodian Joseph Ochuka netted a spectacular goal from a goal kick to save the dockers who had gone down following Lucas Weitere’s first half goal for FC Talanta.

In the capital, Vincent Owino netted from the spotkick twice as Nairobi City Stars beat Kariobangi Sharks 3-0. Simba wa Nairobi’s other goal was put into the net by 18-year-old Mohamed Bajeber.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Posta Rangers 3 Shabana 1

Sofapaka 1 AFC Leopards 1

Bandari 1 FC Talanta 1

Nairobi City Stars 3 Kariobangi Sharks 0

Sunday Fixtures - All matches kick Off at 3pm

Ulinzi Stars v Kakamega Homeboyz (Ulinzi Sports Complex, Nairobi)

Nzoia Sugar v Kenya Police (Sudi, Bungoma)

Muhoroni Youth v Gor Mahia (Raila Odinga, Homa Bay, 4pm)