Gor Mahia out to 'open' Raila Odinga stadium in style

Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) returns this weekend after a two weeks break which allowed national team, Harambee Stars to participate in 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Harambee Stars lost 2-1 to Gabon on November 16 before thrashing Seychelles 5-0 on November 20 in their opening Group 'F' matches.

This weekend, AFC Leopards and Shabana will hope to continue their renaissance while the top three teams Posta Rangers, Gor Mahia and Murang’a Seal battle for top spot in the 12th round of matches.

Posta Rangers, who lead the FKF-PL log on 22 points face Shabana while Leopards will visit bottom-placed Sofapaka, both matches being staged at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos. The double-header will be televised live on Azam.

Defending champions Gor Mahia and Murang’a Seal, who are both tied on 21 points, have Muhoroni Youth and KCB respectively to contend with, as they look to dislodge Posta Rangers from the top.

Muhoroni Youth will face Gor at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay on Sunday. This will be the first league game for K'Ogalo at the new stadium which has been named after their patron, Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

The Sofapaka tie will be the best chance for Ingwe to win their second game of the season. Leopards who are 15th and have garnered only nine points this season, have just recorded one win in 11 matches.

Ingwe's only win of the season so far was the 1-0 victory against Nzoia Sugar at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma on October 29. AFC Leopards coach Tomas Trucha believes his team will come good with better finishing.

"We just need to score goals and convert our chances. That is what we are lacking and need to work on," said Trucha after their 1-1 draw against Posta Rangers before the international break.

On the other hand, Sofapaka, have struggled this season. “Batoto ba Mungu” are ranked bottom with seven points and have had two victories this season, beating Kenya Police by a solitary goal on October 21 and a 3-0 thrashing of KCB on November 1.

Sofapaka won those matches at Kenyatta Stadium where they host Ingwe on Saturday.

Sofapaka this week suffered a setback when their assistant coach Francis Xavier, a former Leopards player stepped aside with only three weeks in his new job citing personal reasons.

Xavier joined the team on October 26 from Mara Sugar where he was the head coach after being lured with a good offer.

Head-to-head record favours Sofapaka who have not lost to Leopards in the last five meetings between the two teams.

Shabana beat Nzoia Sugar 2-1 before the International break but leaders Posta Rangers will certainly be a different ball game.

Oscar Kambona's charges have 10 points from 11 matches with their other win having been against 13-time champions Tusker on October 6.

Last season, Gor and Muhoroni Youth fans clashed before and after the league match at Muhoroni Stadium.

The incident must have informed Muhoroni's decision to take the game to Homa Bay County where Gor equally boasts of a huge fan base.

K'Ogalo have not won two of their last league matches since beating Shabana via a last minute goal.

Muhoroni Youth are 17th on the log on eight points and have only recorded just one win this season. They beat Ulinzi Stars 1-0 on September 29.

Fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm unless stated)

Saturday

Bidco United v Tusker (Kasarani Annex, Nairobi, 1pm)

Posta Rangers v Shabana (Kenyatta, Machakos, 1pm)

Sofapaka v AFC Leopards (Kenyatta, Machakos, 4pm)

Bandari v FC Talanta ( Mbaraki Sports Ground, Mombasa)

Nairobi City Stars v Kariobangi Sharks (Kasarani Annex, Nairobi 3.15pm)

Sunday

Ulinzi Stars v Kakamega Homeboyz (Ulinzi Sports Complex, Nairobi)