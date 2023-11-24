Unbeaten Vihiga Queens face stern Bunyore test

Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League (FKF-WPL) enters Round Seven this weekend with four matches lined up across the country on Sunday.

The highlight of the weekend will be the Western derby between Bunyore Starlets and league leaders Vihiga Queens at Mumboha grounds in Vihiga County.

Bunyore currently sit sixth with nine points, four behind Vihiga who remain unbeaten this season with 16 points.

Bunyore beat Soccer Assassins 1-0 on Wednesday to move to sixth place with nine points.

At Imani Stadium in Kiambu County, coach Bernard Kitolo's side Zetech Sparks will clash with struggling Wadadia Women.

Zetech have seven points drawn from two wins and one draw in the six matches they have played so far.

Wadadia, have had a slow start to the season and are ranked ninth with four points drawn from one win and a draw.

Last season, Zetech won the first leg 3-1 at home but suffered a 1-0 defeat in the second leg.

"Playing against bottom-placed teams is always tough, and it requires thorough preparation. We will hold our last training session on Saturday before the upcoming match," said Kitolo who will be without dependable defender Fosca Nashivanda, who is away on national team assignment with Harambee Starlets.

"Rebecca Kwoba, who is back from the Under-20 Rising Starlets team, will step up to take Nashivanda's role and partner with Christine Awuor. The return of midfielder Ann Arusi from national duty is expected to bring more goals on Sunday," added Kitolo.

League debutantes Soccer Assassins will face off with Bungoma Queens at Mumboha as Kibera Girls Soccer play Gaspo Women at Wolves Den Stadium in Kajiado County.

Sunday fixtures

Soccer Assassins v Bungoma Queens (Mumboha Grounds, Luanda 11am)

Kibera Girls Soccer v Gaspo Women (Wolves Den,Kajiado 12pm)

Zetech Sparks V Wadadia Women (Imani Complex, Kiambu 1pm)