Vihiga Queens face tricky Zetech test

Leaders Vihiga Queens host Zetech Sparks at Moi Stadium, Kisumu this weekend, as the Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League (FKF-WPL) enters Round Six.

The match is among five fixtures lined up this weekend across various venues in the country.

The defending champions currently lead the standings with 13 points drawn from four wins and a draw in the five matches they have played so far.

Coach Boniface Nyamunyamuh said they are keen to finish the first leg unbeaten.

"We will conduct our final training session before selecting the final squad on Saturday. We are ready for the upcoming match, the team is focused on achieving their target by amassing maximum points in the first leg," said Nyamunyamuh who has a full squad to choose from.

On the other hand, Zetech are currently sixth on the log with seven points after a bright start to the season. They have won two matches, drawn one, and lost twice at home.

The Kiambu-based team will miss the services of dependable striker Ann Arusi, goalkeeper Ivonne Minage, and defender Rebecca Kwoba, who are away on national team duty.

The trio is part of Kenya's Rising Starlets squad set to face Cameroon in the first leg of the third round 2024 Fifa Under-20 Women's World Cup qualifiers on Saturday.

Kenya Police Bullets will host Kibera Soccer Ladies at Police Sacco Stadium in Nairobi, while Gaspo Women FC will face Ulinzi Starlets FC at Stima Club, Nairobi.

On Saturday, second-placed Bungoma Queens will take on debutants Bungoma Queens at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma County.

Fixtures

Saturday

Bungoma Queens FC v Bunyore Starlets FC (Sudi Stadium, Bungoma 3pm)

Sunday

Kenya Police Bullets FC v Kibera Soccer Ladies (Police Sacco Stadium,Nairobi 3pm)

Gaspo Women FC v Ulinzi Starlets FC (Stima Club, Nairobi 3pm)

Vihiga Queens FC v Zetech Sparks FC (Mumias Sports Complex, Mumias 3pm)