Shabana, Leopards and Tusker out to end rot in FKF-PL

Leaders Posta Rangers have a chance to move four points ahead atop the Football Kenya Federation Premier League standings on Saturday when they host Nairobi City Stars at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County.

Rangers, who are just a point ahead of defending champions Gor Mahia, could stretch their lead with victory over City Stars before K'Ogalo take on Kariobangi Sharks on Sunday at the same venue. Both matches will be live on Azam TV, the league broadcaster. Posta Rangers lead the league log on 25 points.

As the league enters the 13th round, three matches will be on the cards on Saturday, five on Sunday and one on Monday. The highlight game of round 13 will be the match pitting AFC Leopards against Tusker at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos and will also be live on Azam TV.

After trolling each other on social media the whole week, wheat will be separated from the chaff when Kenya Police host Murang’a Seal on Sunday at Kenya Police Sacco in South C, Nairobi.

Shabana will be out to turn around their poor run when they host in-form KCB at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay.

In Machakos today, Rangers head into the contest having not lost to Simba wa Nairobi since 2016.

The Mailmen are also on a good run and have lost only once this season after going down to FC Talanta 3-1 on October 21. City Stars, who have blown hot and cold this season, are 10th on 15 points.

If Rangers drop points and Gor win their duel against Sharks, then K’Ogalo, the only unbeaten team in the league so far this season, will cruise to the top of the FKF-PL for the first time this term.

Gor have not lost to the Slum Boys in the past five meetings. Sharks last beat Gor on 2-1 on July 21, 2021.

All eyes will be on Gor Mahia forward Benson Omala, 22 who has been on a scoring spree and leads the goal-scoring chart with eight goals. Kakamega Homeboyz striker Moses Shumah is second on the chart with five goals.

Shabana, who are flirting with relegation at position 15 on nine points, will have to dig deep to edge KCB, who are third on the log with 22 points, today.

Tore Bobe's last win in the league came before the international break three weeks ago when they beat troubled Nzoia Sugar 2-1 at the same venue.

Shabana, who are under the tutelage of interim coach Oscar Kambona, are expected to name a new head coach in due course after parting ways with Sammy Okoth on November 7.

“We have conducted interviews and among the coaches, we have interviewed Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Okoth and other big names. We have not settled on a new coach yet but for now, our focus is on the KCB game,” Shabana chairman Jared Nivaton said when asked if reports that the club had settled on Omollo as head coach.

Matches pitting Leopards and Tusker have in the past decided the title race but they now meet when they are in the bottom half of the standings.

Leopards are 14th on 10 points while Tusker are 11th on 14 points but with a game in hand.

Tusker, 13-time champions, bagged maximum points against the Big Cats last season and have won thrice in the past five meetings. Leopards have won once while one tie has ended in a draw between the two sides.

Fixtures (All matches start at 3pm unless stated)

Saturday

FC Talanta v Ulinzi Stars (SportPesa, Murang’a)

Shabana v KCB (Raila Odinga, Homa Bay)

Posta Rangers v Nairobi City Stars (Kenyatta, Machakos 4pm)

Sunday

Kakamega Homeboyz v Bidco United (Bukhungu, Kakamega)

Bandari v Muhoroni Youth (Mbaraki, Mombasa)

Nzoia Sugar v Sofapaka (Sudi, Bungoma)

Kenya Police v Murang’a Seal (Police Sacco)

Kariobangi Sharks v Gor Mahia (Kenyatta, Machakos, 4pm)

Monday