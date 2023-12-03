FKF-PL: Gor Mahia hit Sharks to go top

Gor Mahia on Sunday cruised to the top of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League with a convincing 2-0 win over Kariobangi Sharks at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

The league's leading goal scorer Benson Omala netted his ninth goal of the season, with midfielder Alpha Onyango also on target for the defending champions who have amassed 27 points, two more than Posta Rangers who lost 1-0 to Nairobi City Stars on Saturday.

On Monday, AFC Leopards host Tusker at Kenyatta Stadium from 4pm. In other matches staged on Sunday, Kakamega Homeboyz moved to third on the log with 1-0 win over Bidco United at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega. Bandari also won with the same margin against bottom placed Muhoroni Youth at Mbaraki Grounds in Mombasa.

Forward Chris Masinza netted the lone goal via a header from Moses Shumah’s cross in the 10th minute for Homeboyz, who have garnered 24 points.

In Mombasa, Bandari’s lone goal was netted by Kenyan international Abdallah Hassan via the penalty kick in the 35th minute. Muhoroni Youth, who are rocked at the bottom with a paltry eight points, wasted some good chances to get back into the game.

Sofapaka were the biggest winners of the weekend after beating 10 man Nzoia Sugar 3-1 to move out of the bottom position.

Attacker Fiston Abdul Razak netted a brace against the sugar millers with former Bandari man Dairus Msagha also on target. Sofapaka, who are clouded with financial constraints, travelled for the game with a lean squad as some players are on strike due to unpaid salaries running to over six months.

Nzoia Sugar custodian Benson Mangala was given his marching orders in the 81st minute.

The victory moved the 2009 champions, who only had one player on the bench, to position 15 on 11 points, same as Shabana who have a superior goal difference. Leopards could leapfrog them with a draw against Tusker.

Second half goals from Clinton Kinanga and David Simiyu saw Kenya Police shut Murang’a Seal at Police Sacco Satdium in South C.

Sunday's Results

Kenya Police 2 Murang’a Seal 0

Kakamega Homeboyz 1 Bidco United 0