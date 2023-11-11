Murang'a Seal ruin Gor Mahia's party at Kasarani

Struggling Shabana on Saturday registered their second win of the 2023/24 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) season with 2-1 romp over 10-man Nzoia Sugar at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay.

It was the first match that Oscar Kambona took charge as Shabana coach after the club parted ways with Sammy Okoth and goalkeeper trainer Collins Oduor last Monday.

Chaos rocked the highlight match of the weekend between giants Gor Mahia and newcomers Murang’a Seal that ended 0-0 at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC) Kasarani.

In other matches held on Saturday, Tusker coach Robert Matano eased some pressure off his shoulders with a 3-1 win over visitors Nairobi City Stars at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos while leaders Posta Rangers rallied from behind to hold hosts AFC Leopards at Ulinzi Sports Complex.

Hosts KCB thumped Bidco United 3-0 at Police Sacco Stadium while visitors Bandari defeated Kariobangi Sharks 2-0 at Kasarani Annex.

In Homa bay, Nzoia were reduced to 10 men after two minutes following a red card on Thomas Harun. Goals from Vincent Nyabuto and Brian Machira in the 13th and 46th minutes respectively gave Kambona a perfect start to his reign as Shabana coach.

The Millers reduced the deficit through Victor Haki’s 61st minute goal.

“We have been making a lot of silly mistakes in our defence. We corrected that and also changed our style of play. We have introduced offensive players and it has given us balance,” said Kambona.

Shabana’s only other win this season was a shocking 1-0 victory over Tusker on October 6. The Kisi-based side are 14th with 10 points, one ahead of Nzoia who are 16th with nine points.

Shabana striker Vincent Nyabuto (front) celebrates his goal with teammate Brian Machira during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Nzoia Sugar at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay on November 11 ,2023. Photo credit: Benson Ayienda | Nation Media Group

At Kasarani, K’Ogalo supporters alleged poor officiating in the match against Seal after the center referee Kevin Amol ruled out Benson Omala’s first-half goal for offside.

The fans were also irked by the numerous fouls that were awarded to the Murang'a-based side.

At the stands, a sizeable Seal fans lit fireworks during the game and were seen celebrating on the left side of the stadium. Their action angered Gor’s fans who vowed to teach them a lesson post match.

Gor Mahia's Rooney Onyango (left) vies for the ball with Murang‘a Seal's Denis Kweyu during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on November 11, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Ugly scenes were witnessed after the final whistle with a section of K'Ogalo fans assaulting the visitors. Several fans suffered serious injuries as police swung into action by firing teargas and live bullets to contain the situation.

A section of K'Ogalo fans surrounded their new bus donated by Information Communication and Technology Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo earlier today and took on police who were firing teargas while others uprooted and threw chairs at the stadium.

Both players, officials and journalists took cover at the pitch as smoke and wails rented the air. Security officers who seemed unprepared took off.

With the draw, Gor remained second on the log with 21 points, one less than leaders Rangers.

"We are frustrated. We threw anything and even the fourth official came and told me it was not a good performance by the referee. He was just giving a foul and was not serious," lamented Gor’s coach Johnathan McKinstry. "We have kept the clean sheet and today Murang’a Seal hardly touched the ball."

His opposite number Gabriel 'Kingi' Njoroge castigated Gor Mahia for the chaos and differed with McKinstry saying officiating was okay.

"Gor fans once took me from the bench and harassed me when I used to coach another team. This is their habit," said Njoroge. "The game was well officiated and they should just accept the result. That goal was offside."

Tusker headed into the clash against City Stars on the back of two defeats against Ulinzi Stars (1-0) and Seal (2-1). First-half goals from Michael Oduor, David Odoyo and Joseph Mwangi saw the brewers end the skid.

With Matano having been under-fire from Tusker’s management over the poor start of the season, the resounding win definitely was a huge relief to him.

Tusker are 10th with 14 points while City Stars, who suffered their fifth loss of the campaign are 13th with 12 points. Samuel Kapean netted City Stars consolation goal in the 63rd minute.

At Ulinzi Sports Complex, Brian Marita scored in the 68th minute for Rangers to cancel out Kayci Odhiambo’s third minute opener for Leopards. Ingwe are 15th with nine points from 11 matches.

"We must start scoring goals. I'm urging our fans to be patient as we continue building a team. The referee denied us a clear penalty with two minutes left," lamented Leopards’ coach Thomas Trucha.

"It was a tough game. Leopards played better in the first half and scored early. They were very compact in the midfield but we capitalised on one of the best chances we had,” said Rangers coach John Kamau.

Saturday results

AFC Leopards 1 Posta Rangers 1

KCB 3 Bidco United 0

Tusker 3 Nairobi City Stars 1