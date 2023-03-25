NSL: Murang'a Seal bank on home advantage to floor Gusii

Murang’a Seal host second-placed Gusii FC at St Sebastian Park in Murang'a county on Sunday as National Super League (NSL) first leg ends this weekend.

With two matches in hand, the Central Kenya based outfit is currently fourth in the standings with 25 points, same as Gusii FC who have a better goal difference.

They will be fighting to pick maximum points to put pressure on Kibera Black Stars and runaway leaders Shabana.

Second-placed Kibera Black Stars, who have 26 points, are also in action, but a win for the Seals who are only separated by goal difference with Gusii will increase their tally to 28.

Murang’a Seal, coached by Vincent Nyaberi are unbeaten at St Sebastian Park this season.

In the last five games, they have collected eight points, after recently drawing 1-1 with Darajani Gogo at the same venue.

Gusii will be hoping to return to winning ways after losing 0-1 at home to Mully Children’s Family (MCF) at Gusii Stadium in a mid-week duel.

The former Thika United captain, Nyaberi said: “We have prepared well for the match, and optimistic for a win.”

Evans Ogutu’s Black Stars will be looking for three crucial points on the road when they visit 17th-placed Kajiado FC at Ildamat Stadium to pile pressure on leaders Shabana.

Ogutu is confident his new signings, former Wazito target man Ezekiel Otieno, Kevin Ochieng’ from MCF and former City Stars winger Dan Odhiambo, will provide a lasting solution to his attack.

“We’ve been getting open chances, but we haven’t been utilising them. Since we signed Otieno, Ochieng and Odhiambo among others, there is a big improvement right from training. We want to win on Sunday and keep our dreams of qualifying for the Premier League next season alive,” said Ogutu.

His opposite number Martin Mwangi said despite the poor results registered in the first leg, they will keep pushing the players in the remaining fixtures.

“We can’t bury our heads. We shall continue pushing to the last game as we fight to remain in the league next season,” added Mwangi.

Recently trounced 4-0 by Migori Youth in their last fixture, Kajiado have only won three times in 15 games and are rich relegation fodder.

Sunday fixtures (all matches kick off at 3pm)

Murang’a Seal v Gusii (St Sebastian Park),

Kajiado v Kibera Black Stars (Ildamat Stadium),

MCF v Migori Youth (Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos),