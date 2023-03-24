WPL: Vihiga Queens, Gaspo face relegation fodder as title race intensifies

Leaders Vihiga Queens will host bottom-placed Kayole Starlets in a Round 13 Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) match at Mumias Sports Complex on Saturday.

Vihiga are at the top of the table with 25 points from 12 matches. Kayole, under new tactician coach Mary Adhiambo, will hope to turn things around as they continue battling relegation.

They are 12th on the log with -12 points having forfeited one match, given two walkovers and lost nine others.

Since joining the top tier league in 2013, Vihiga have never lost to Kayole in all competitions. The last time these two teams met on January 11 at Camp Toyoyo in Nairobi, Vihiga recorded a 3-0 victory.

At the Ndura stadium in Kitale, Ulinzi Starlets will face a stern test against Trans Nzoia Falcons on Saturday.

Ulinzi, under coach Joseph Mwanzia, will be looking forward to build on their 1-0 win over Zetech Sparks at Ulinzi Sports Complex last weekend.

"We have prepared well for the game. We arrived in Kitale on time to have enough rest before the big task ahead. I won't talk about the match now but I will talk more after 90 minutes," said Mwanzia.

Second-placed Gaspo Women will host Kangemi Ladies at GEMS Cambridge School in Rongai, Kajiado county.

Gaspo, who are level on 25 points with leaders Vihiga, will start as favourites against Kangemi who have only one win this season and are ranked 11th on the log.

With three new players in his team, Kangemi head coach Collins Tiego says that they are ready to face Gaspo.

"We will give our best, I believe we can turn tables. I have not made a lot of changes in my team because getting good quality players to help us fight relegation has been an uphill task," said Tiego.

On Sunday, defending champions Thika Queens will play against Bunyore Starlets in Mumboha, Luanda. Wadadia Women will take on Zetech Sparks at Ndura Sports Complex in Kitale.

Fixtures

Saturday

Vihiga Queens v Kayole Starlets (Mumias Sports Complex, Mumias 12pm)

Trans Nzoia Falcons v Ulinzi Starlets (Ndura Sports Complex, Kitale 12pm)

Gaspo Women v Kangemi Ladies (GEMS Cambridge School, Kajiado 12pm)

Nakuru City Queens v Kisumu All Starlets (Nakuru Show Ground, Nakuru 1pm)

Sunday

Bunyore Starlets v Thika Queens (Mumboha Grounds, Luanda 2pm)