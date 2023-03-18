FKF Women's Cup: Ulinzi Starlets edge Gusii as Kayole stunned

Holders Ulinzi Starlets Saturday started their Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women's Cup defence with a slim 1-0 win over Division One side Gusii Starlets in a Round 32 match at Gusii Stadium in Kisii county.

New signing Fasila Adhiambo's goal in the 44th minute, was enough for soldiers to book a slot in the Round 16.

At the Camp Toyoyo grounds in Nairobi, Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) side Kayole Starlets suffered an upset after losing 5-3 to Division One side Falling Waters Barcelona.

Veronica Dunge, Bilha Osong and Pauline Achuchuka were all on the scoresheet for Kayole.

Barcelona strikers Jane Njeri and Calta Masinde scored a brace each while midfielder Naomi Masinde scored the winning goal in the dying minutes of the second half.

Kayole coach Collins Tiego fielded majority of his new signings after releasing 16 players.

"We started well in the first half but lost concentration in the dying minutes of the second half. We have bowed out in the FKF Cup and all is not well in the league. We won't survive relegation this season that's why we are preparing the new signings to play in the lower tier so that we get enough time to build the team," said Tiego.

Tiego made changes in the goalkeeping department by signing Lydia Asiko and Ruth Wanja from Mathare Women and Limuru Starlets respectively.

Midfielders Sabeti Imbendi (Mathare Women), Tinah Opany (Siaya Starlets), Lorna Oduori (Butula Starlets), Bilha Osong' (Mathare Women), Margaret Wanjihia and Ednah (Soweto Starlets) are the other new signings.

His Barcelona counterpart Emmanuel Wafula was over the moon after the win.

"Getting a win against a Premier League side is not easy. I thank the girls for playing according to instructions. We had a lot of pressure in the second half because many of my players were recovering from injuries. After the win, we all look forward to a big challenge ahead," said Wafula.

Elsewhere, Mombasa Olympic Ladies and Fortune Ladies FC also got a slot in Round 16 after eliminating Coast Starlets and Gideons Starlets respectively at Ronald Ngala primary school grounds in Mombasa county.

Mombasa Olympic gave a good account of themselves to beat Coast Starlets FC 1-0 with Happy Mutta scoring the lone goal in the sixth minute.

"I’m satisfied with the performance of the reserve players. They’ve shown they will be of great help in some of our league matches. We did not field some of our regular players to give them time to rest,” said Mombasa Olympic coach Christine Nanjala.

Fortune Ladies FC got a walkover after their opponents, Gideon Starlets FC failed to turn up at RG Ngala grounds for their match which was scheduled for 1pm.

Saturday results

Gusii Starlets 0 Ulinzi Starlets 1

Kangemi Ladies 1 (3) Soccer Sisters 1(4)

Sunderland Samba 0 Kisped Queens 1

Kayole Starlets 3 Falling Waters Barcelona 5

Coast Starlets 0 Mombasa Olympic 1

Fortune Ladies 2 Gideon Starlets 0 (walkover)

Young Bullets 1 Nakuru City Queens 6

Kapsabet Starlets 0 Kibera Girls Soccer 5