Ulinzi Starlets launch FKF Cup defence on the road

Division One side Gusii Starlets have warned FKF Women's Cup holders Ulinzi Starlets it will not be business as usual when they clash in a Round 32 fixture at Gusii Stadium in Kisii county on Saturday.

The military side won the inaugural edition in October 2021 after beating Vihiga Queens 2-0 at Agricultural Showground (ASK) in Nakuru.

This year's edition will have 10 Kenya Premier Women League (KWPL) teams, 16 from Division One and six from the County leagues.

Gusii Starlets Head coach Ali Mustapha says their opponents have been posting a lot of banter on social media and the posts did not seem to go down well with him.

"We have players who are capable of outshining our opponents at home. With the home support, we will emerge victorious. We are ready for them, it is not going to be easy but we shall deal with them," said Mustapha.

Ulinzi tactician Joseph Mwanzia says the soldiers are mentally ready for the task.

"We have done enough preparations throughout the week. We are the holders and have to fight for the title. I am confident that my team will get positive results," said Mwanzia.

In other Round 32 matches, Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) defending champions Thika Queens will lock horns with Migori Education at Migori Stadium. Vihiga Queens will face off with Kolwa Falcons at the Moi stadium in Kisumu.

Round of 16 will take place on April 15 before paving way for quarter-finals on May 20. The semi-finals will be played on June 24 while the final is scheduled for July 2.

FKF Cup Round 32 fixtures

Saturday

Trans Nzoia Falcons v Kisumu AllStarlets (Ndura Sports Complex, Trans Nzoia 12pm)

Vickers Queens v Royal Starlets Lanet grounds, Nakuru 1pm)

UOE v Eldoret Falcons UOE (Newsite grounds, Eldoret 1pm)

Gusii Starlets v Ulinzi Starlets (Gusii Stadium, Kisii 12pm)

Kangemi Ladies v Soccer Sisters (Ruaraka Grounds, Nairobi 11am)

Sunderland Samba v Kisped Queens (Ruaraka Grounds, Nairobi 1.15pm)

Kayole Starlets v Falling Waters Barcelona (Camp Toyoyo, Nairobi 1pm)

Coast Starlets v Mombasa Olympic RG Ngala grounds, Mombasa 11am)

Fortune Ladies v Gideon Starlets (RG Ngala Grounds, Mombasa 1.15pm)

Young Bullets v Nakuru City Queens (Koitalel University, Mosoriot 11am)

Kapsabet v Starlets Kibera Soccer Ladies (Koitalel University, Mosoriot 1.15pm)

Sunday

Zetech Sparks v Bungoma Queens (Ruaraka Grounds, Nairobi 11am)

MacMillan Queens v Gaspo Women (Ruaraka Grounds, Nairobi 1.15pm)

Kahawa Queens v Bunyore Starlets (Kahawa Barracks, Nairobi 1pm)

Migori Ed.Centre v Thika Queens (Migori Stadium, Migori 12pm)

Kisumu Allstarlets v MTG United (Moi Stadium, Kisumu 1.15pm)