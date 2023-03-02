FKF Women Cup: Ulinzi Starlets launch defence against Gusii

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women's Cup holders Ulinzi Starlets, will start their title defence on March 18 with a Round 32 fixture against Division One side Gusii Starlets on March 18.

The draw was conducted on Thursday at Kenya Institute of Special Education in Nairobi by former Harambee Starlets players Doreen Nabwire and Terry Ouko as well as Highway Boys High School head coach Beldine Odemba.

This year's edition will have 10 Kenya Premier Women League (KWPL) teams, 16 from Division One and six from the County leagues.

The military side won the inaugural edition in October 2021 after beating Vihiga Queens 2-0 at Agricultural Showground (ASK) in Nakuru.

Other KWPL teams drawn in the Round of 32, include Nakuru City Queens who will take on Young Bullets, Bunyore Starlets who will face off with Kahawa Queens while Zetech Sparks will battle Mac Millan Queens.

Kisumu All Starlets, Kangemi Ladies and Kayole Starlets have also been included in the competition.

According to Vihiga Queens General Secretary Gilbert Senelwa, his team now has a chance to go for the title.

"This is another chance to learn from others across the league. I am glad that the federation has organised such a tournament to help build our local league. This is also a chance for women's clubs to showcase their talents," said Senelwa.

Kayole head coach Collins Tiego said, "We are taking part in the tournament for the first time. We will take each game very seriously by winning all our matches."

Division One clubs include Kibera Soccer Ladies, Falling Waters Barcelona, Mombasa Olympics, Sunderland Samba, Soccer Sisters, Eldoret Falcons, Kisped Queens, Bungoma Queens, Gideon Starlets and Royal Starlets.

According to Nabwire, who is currently FKF Head of Leagues and Competitions, women football will be a force to reckon with in future through such competitions.

"We have started preparations to qualify for the World Cup in 2027. The future of women's football is here, we are using the tournament to nurture talents because the potential is immense and the passion can be seen," said Nabwire.

The Round of 16 will take place on April 15 before paving way for quarter-finals on May 20. The semi-finals will be played on June 24 while the final is scheduled for July 2.

Round 32 draw

Vickers Queens v Royal Starlets

UOE v Eldoret Falcons

Coast Starlets v Mombasa Olympic

Kisumu Allstarlets v MTG United

Kolwa Falcons v Vihiga Queens

Sunderland Samba v KISPED Queens

Gusii Starlets v Ulinzi Starlets

Kangemi Ladies v Soccer Sisters

Migori Educational Centre v Thika Queens

Zetech Sparks v Bungoma Queens

Young Bullets v Nakuru City Queens

Mac Millan Queens v Gaspo Women

Kapsabet Starlets v Kibera Soccer Ladies

Kayole Starlets v Falling Waters

Kahawa Queens v Bunyore Starlets