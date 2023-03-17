Nzoia prodigy revels in Harambee Stars call up

Eighteen-year-old Nzoia Sugar midfielder Hassan Beja is over the moon after receiving his first call up to the national team Harambee Stars for the upcoming international friendly match against Iran.

Kenya is scheduled to play the Asian Country on March 28 in Tehran during the Fifa international friendly week.

Beja was one of the four players who received their maiden call ups to the national team after being named in the 30-man provisional squad released on Wednesday by coach Engin Firat.

His Nzoia teammate Joseph Mwangi also made the cut.

The foreign-based players who also received their maiden call ups are Danish-born defender Daniel Anyembe, who previously captained the Denmark Under-23 national side and striker Alfred Scriven who plays for IL Hodd in Norway.

“I’m happy to be called to the national team for the first time. However, as a young player this is the beginning of the big journey ahead. Playing for the national team is the desire of every footballer and I promise to work hard so that I can feature in as many games as possible,” said Beja who has scored two goals and provided seven assists in the topflight league.