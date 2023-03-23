NSL: Shabana look to end first leg on a high

Leaders Shabana FC travel to Kisumu to face Kisumu All Stars at Moi Stadium on Saturday as National Super League (NSL) first leg ends this weekend.

Despite losing two matches last month to Kibera Black Stars and Gusii FC respectively, coach Sammy Okoth has insisted that his charges have what it takes to finish top of the league and qualify for the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) next season.

“We have a mission in Kisumu and that is to pick maximum points. We need to fight for three points to keep our dream of qualifying for the Premier League alive,” said Okoth who urged Shabana fans to continue supporting the team as they push for promotion.

Shabana sit top with 35 points from 15 matches, while Kibera Black Stars are second with 26 points.

Gusii FC are currently placed third with 25 points same as Murang’a Seal and Naivas, but separated only by goal difference.

In other matches scheduled for Saturday, SS Assad are set to battle it out with Coastal Heroes at Shamu Grounds in Ukunda while Vihiga United will host Nairobi-based Naivas FC at Mumias Complex.

Murang’a Seal, who have a game in hand welcome Gusii FC at St. Sebastian Park on Sunday, while while Mara Sugar host Mwatate United at Green Stadium, Awendo.

Mully Children’s Family (MCF) will be at home to take on Migori Youth at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos while Kibera Black Stars travel to Kajiado to face Kajiado FC at Ildamat Stadium.

Fixtures (all matches kick off at 3pm)

Saturday

Vihiga v Naivas (Mumias Complex),

Kisumu All Stars v Shabana (Moi Stadium),

SS Assad v Coastal Heroes (Shamu Grounds)

Sunday

Murang’a Seal v Gusii (Se Sebastian Park),

Kajiado v Kibera Black Stars (Ildamat Stadium),

MFC v Migori Youth (Kenyatta Stadium),