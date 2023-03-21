Gusii Stadium was unplayable, Murangá Seal coach laments

Murang'a Seal FC coach Vincent Nyaberi has urged Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to order a replay of the abandoned National Super League (NSL) clash between his team and Shabana FC.

At the same time, Nyaberi has hit out at the poor state of Gusii Stadium.

Sunday's exciting second-tier league match between the Murang'a team and hosts Shabana was called off after 75 minutes when Nyaberi led his team off the pitch in protest over the water-logged pitch at Gusii Stadium.

Shabana were leading 2-0 when their opponents walked off the pitch, and Nyabuto said the stadium was unplayable.

Maurice Dukuly and Vincent Nyabuto scored for Shabana, who have by far been the best team in the second-tier league this season.

"I have reached out to Nation Sport because the newspaper has spent time analyzing the state of stadiums in the country," observed Nyaberi.

"We have a big problem with pitches. Some pitches should not be hosting matches. Gusii is a wonderful stadium but on Sunday the pitch was unplayable. The ball could not bounce and my players could not pass around. There was no point playing on, and the fourth official agreed with us. However, the centre referee insisted that we continue playing."

"We are waiting for the federation to tell us the way forward but our request is that the match be replayed."

Muranga's Seal captain John Kiplagat added: The referee was not fair in most of his decisions including not calling off the match. We travelled all the way to Kisii to play good football and we expect him to be neutral.

Murang'a Seal are currently ranked fourth on the 19-team NSL strandings with 25 points from 13 games, 10 points behind leaders Shabana who have played three more games.

"Our target this season is to secure promotion to the FKF Premier League. I am requesting the referees to be fair. When handling a game between two teams at the top of the table, it is good to exercise extra caution."

Nation Sport unsuccessfully reached out to FKF Communications manager Phares Kimaru for comment on the fate of this match.