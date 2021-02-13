Moment of reckoning for verbal sparring Gor, Napsa at Nyayo

After accusation of mistreatment and counter-accusation of misconduct, the rubber finally meets the road on Sunday from 3pm when home side Gor Mahia welcome Zambia’s Napsa Stars in the first leg of the Confederation Cup play-off behind closed doors at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

No sooner had Napsa arrived in Nairobi on Wednesday than their social media outlets released clips of their coach, former Egypt international Mohamed Fathi lamenting the poor reception they got from Gor and how they would turn that to victory come Sunday.

Gor Mahia hit back immediately with club secretary Sam Ochola charging the Zambian contingent flatly refused any assistance from them, displaying “rudeness” and “chasing”’ his welcome committee away.

Call it what you may, but the teams will have prepared appropriately for Sunday’s clash looking to get the crucial advantage head of the return leg, next Sunday.

There were reports on Saturday that 9,000 Gor Mahia fans would be allowed entry at Nyayo but the Ministry of Sports and the Football Kenya Federation shot down such a possibility.

“I am not aware of anything like that and the Ministry of Health can’t give that permission yet we are still in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Sports PS Joe Okudo told Nation Sport.

FKF CEO Barry Otieno also said such a directive can only be given by the government and CAF and he has not received any communication to that effect.

“The match will still be played behind closed doors and all the Covid-19 protocols will be followed. Fans will not be allowed in the stadium,” said Otieno.

This will be Portuguese coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto first match with Gor in Africa as he looks to guide them to the lucrative group stage.

Napsa’s Egyptian coach Mohammed Fathi will also be eyeing a historic group stage qualification.

To show their serious intent to upset their host, Napsa arrived four days to the match and hit the ground running through intensive preparations at Utalii grounds.

Both sides held their last training session at the match venue on Saturday with both coaches exuding confidence.

Young strikers Jimmy Mukeya and Daisy Soko, who will be featuring for Napsa for the first time in this tournament said they were positive of getting a good result in Nairobi.

The Under-20 Zambia internationals could pose problems to Gor’s back four of Andrew Juma, Charles Momanyi, Geoffrey Ochieng and Philemon Otieno.

“It feels better to play in Caf and against a team like Gor Mahia. This is a team I have heard a lot about since my childhood and on the pitch we must strive to get a good result. We are focused on eliminating them,” said Mukeya.

Former Gor Mahia defender David Owino and goalkeeper Shaban Odhoji are also likely to feature in the match.

Napsa will miss their top scorer Emmanuel Mayuka who is injured.

K’Ogalo’s only absentee is wonderkid Benson Omalla who is preparing for his KCSE and newly signed Brazilian striker Wilson Silva Fonesca.

The Brazilian will only be eligible to feature in the group stage of the competition should Gor advance.

But Gor can look to Burundian Jules Ulimwengu, who has plundered five goals for the club in all competitions, to steer the side to victory.

Gor have exhibited a patient, passing game under the Portuguese coach and it will be interesting to see what style of play they adapt against the Zambians.

Confed Cup playoff first leg fixtures

Saturday

CS Sfaxien (TUN) v AS Kigali (RWA)

Sunday

Gor Mahia (KEN) v Napsa Stars (ZAM), 3pm, Platinum (ZIM) v Jaraaf (SEN), 3pm, Jwaneng Galaxy (BOT) v Orlando Pirates (RSA), 3pm, Nkana (ZAM) v Tihad Casablanca (MAR), 3pm, Young Buffaloes (ESW) v Etoile Sahel (TUN), 3pm, Bouenguidi (GAB) v Salitas (BUR), 5.30pm, Enyimba (NGR) v Rivers Utd (NGR), 6pm, Asante Kotoko (GHA) v Entente Setif (ALG), 6pm, Sonidep (NIG) v Coton Sport (CMR), 6pm, Raja Casablanca (MAR) v US Monastir (TUN), 7pm