Govt denies Gor Mahia's request for fans to be allowed into stadium

The government has denied Gor Mahia's request to have a small number of fans to be allowed to attend their CAF Confederation Cup match against Napsa Stars of Zambia at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday.

Reports on social media had indicated that the Ministries of Sports and Health had allowed 9,000 fans to attend the match, which will kick-off at 3pm.

But Joe Okudo, the Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Sports denied the reports stating: “I am not aware of anything like that and the Ministry of Health can’t give that permission yet we are still in the midst of Covid-19.”

According to a letter dated February 11, 2021 seen by Nation Sport, the Ministry of Health had on Thursday turned down Gor Mahia’s request to have at least 10,000 supporters attend the match.

“… However, at a time when the country is still witnessing widespread community transmission of the disease and with the recent global emergence of new highly transmissible SARS-CoV-2variant, with a surge of cases in some countries in the region, such a large gathering of fans could potentially instigate a resurgence of cases and deaths. Restriction on gatherings remains a key measure to curtail the transmission of Covid-19,” said part of the letter addressed to Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier and copied to the Principal Secretary, Ministry of Sports.

It added: “You may also recall that the launching of the guidance for resumption of sporting activities during Covid-19 pandemic in the country, the presence of spectators in all sporting avenues was discouraged. In view of the above, your request cannot be supported until further guidance on the presence of spectators in sporting events has been issued.”