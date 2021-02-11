Gor Mahia's Brazilian striker Wilson Silva Fonseca.
Mind games in full play as Gor Mahia, Napsa trade accusations

By  Cecil Odongo

  • K'Ogalo players on Thursday resumed training at Camp Toyoyo after one-day go slow demanding for their salary arrears stretching two months.
  • Some players, who cannot be named for fear of reprisal, told Nation Sport that the club has paid them one month’s salary and promised to settle the rest in due course.

The mind games between Gor Mahia and Zambian side Napsa Stars continue to play out before the first leg of their Caf Confederation Cup playoff at the Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.

