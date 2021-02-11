Mind games in full play as Gor Mahia, Napsa trade accusations

The mind games between Gor Mahia and Zambian side Napsa Stars continue to play out before the first leg of their Caf Confederation Cup playoff at the Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.

The Kenyan champions on Thursday said that they are planning to report their opponents to the continental body over gross misconduct.

"We are going to write to Caf because all the logistics were put in place to receive them (Napsa) but they were very rude, chased away our logistics team and refused to use the mode of transport we provided," club secretary Sam Ochola told Nation Sport.

"They have refused every assistance in accordance with Caf’s re-match rules. We are going to provide a bus for them on the match day but it seems they have made prior arrangements," added Ochola.

Ochola’s claims come a few hours after Napsa coach Mohamed Fathi was quoted by the club’s official portal alleging that they were mistreated by their hosts upon arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and were not provided with police escort.

He said that the team’s motorcade was stuck in traffic along Mombasa road for more than two hours before arriving at their hotel.

However, the 45-year-old former Egyptian international believes the best way to avenge the “mistreatment” is by winning Sunday tie ahead of the return leg scheduled for February 21 at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

"The reception was not good but I don't want to dwell much on it because it is an administrative issue. However, we have two plans for this game which will see us get a win," said the Egyptian.

"When I speak about the more than two hours in traffic and no police escort then certainly it bothers my mind. However, we have seen worse before this and my players wouldn't lose their focus. We have to win this match," he added.

K'Ogalo players on Thursday resumed training at Camp Toyoyo after one-day go slow demanding for their salary arrears stretching two months.

Some players, who cannot be named for fear of reprisal, told Nation Sport that the club has paid them one month’s salary and promised to settle the rest in due course.

Napsa will miss the services of club top scorer Emmanuel Mayuka who suffered an injury during their 2-2 draw with Red Arrows in the Zambian Super League (ZSL) on January 16. Mayuka has 14 goals in all competitions for the cub this season.

Napsa warmed up for this tie against K’Ogalo with 2-1 win over Kabwe Warriors in the ZSL while Gor Mahia settled for a barren draw with eternal rivals AFC Leopards in the “Mashemeji” derby at Kasarani.

Napsa have five Zambian internationals in their squad - Tapson Kaseba, Lawrence Chungu, Chanda Mushili, Jacob Ngulube and Bornwel Silengo. Two former Gor Mahia players, David Owino and goalkeeper Shaban Odhoji, are also in the ZSL side's traveling party and could face their former employers on Sunday.

Gor Mahia’s best performance in recent times in the competition was in 2018 when they reached the quarterfinals stage but we edged out by RS Berkane of Morocco 7-1 on aggregate.