Gor wary of skid against Zambia opponents in Confed Cup

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

What you need to know:

  • Sunday’s 3pm kick-off will be played behind closed doors
  • ‘K’Ogalo’ lost to Congolese team to exit the tournament at the same stage last season

  • Mayuka has top-scored for Napsa Stars in the Zambian league with 14 goals.

  • The return leg will be played on February 21.

After disappointing performances in last season’s Caf Confederation Cup, Kenyan champions Gor Mahia will be aiming to qualify for the group stage when they host Zambia’s Napsa Stars in the first leg of their play-off  match at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday.

