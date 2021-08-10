Messi's father tells Spanish media his son is joining PSG

Jorge Messi

Jorge Messi, father of Barcelona's departing Argentinian forward Lionel Messi, arrives at El Prat airport in Barcelona on August 10, 2021. - France is waiting impatiently for Lionel Messi with supporters gathering outside Paris Saint-Germain's ground hoping to see the Argentine who is expected to join the Qatar-owned club after his exit from Barcelona.

Photo credit: Josep Lago | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Asked if the player was sad to be leaving Barcelona, Jorge Messi said: "Didn't you see him?".
  • When asked whose fault it was that six-time Ballon d'Or winner was leaving the Catalan side, he said: "Ask the club".

Barcelona

