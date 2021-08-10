PSG hold their breath in Lionel Messi waiting game

Lionel Messi

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi cries during a press conference at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on August 8, 2021. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi had been expected to sign a new five-year deal with Barcelona on August 5 but instead, after 788 games, the club announced he is leaving at the age of 34.
 

Photo credit: Pau Barrena | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Members of the PSG faithful assembled outside the club's Parc des Princes home and at an airport to the north of the French capital on Monday as the Qatari-owned outfit looked set to add the 34-year-old to a squad that already includes Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.
  • Paris is expected to be Messi's next destination after his tearful exit from the side he has represented throughout the 17 years of his glittering professional career.
  • This summer PSG have already added veteran Spanish defender Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid and Italy's Donnarumma, the star of Euro 2020.

Paris, France

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.