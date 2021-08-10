Lionel Messi agrees deal to join PSG

Lionel Messi

Barcelona's departing Argentinian forward Lionel Messi arrives with his family at El Prat airport in Barcelona on August 10, 2021. - France is waiting impatiently for Lionel Messi with supporters gathering outside Paris Saint-Germain's ground hoping to see the Argentine who is expected to join the Qatar-owned club after his exit from Barcelona.

Photo credit: Josep Lago | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 34-year-old Argentina captain left Barca - the only club he has ever played for - as they were unable to afford a new deal under La Liga's financial fair play rules.

Barcelona

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.