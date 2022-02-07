Mane v Salah: Rematch looms with World Cup place at stake

Sadio Mane

From left: Senegal's forward Sadio Mane, Egypt's forward Mohamed Salah and Egypt's goalkeeper Mohamed Abogabal speak before the penalty kick during their Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 final match at Stade d'Olembe in Yaounde on February 6, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Charly Triballeau | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • It is a conundrum for coach Carlos Queiroz, who must watch the first leg of the play-off from a stand unless an appeal against a red card in the Cup of Nations clash with Cameroon succeeds.
  • His assistant, South African Roger de Sa, was banned for four matches after an undisclosed incident following the victory over Morocco, ruling him out of both legs.

Yaoundé, Cameroon 

