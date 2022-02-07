Senegal's Cup of Nations triumph sees potential fulfilled at last

Sengal

Senegal's players celebrate with the trophy after winning their Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 final match against Egypt at Stade d'Olembe in Yaounde on February 6, 2022.
CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

Photo credit: Charly Triballeau | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The celebrations will go on and on in Dakar and around Senegal, but Cisse's players will quickly return to their clubs before regrouping at the end of March for a rematch with the Egyptians.
  • This time it will be a decisive two-legged play-off for a spot at the World Cup in Qatar later this year, as Senegal look to the double over Salah's side.

Yaounde

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.