Kenya Police overpower Nation FC in friendly fire

Kenya Police trounced Nation FC 5-0 in a preseason friendly match at Absa Club in Nairobi on Saturday.

Alvin Mang'eni struck twice while Clinton Kinanga, Duke Abuya and Clifton Miheso were also on target for the law enforcers in the early morning friendly.

Kenya Police midfielder Francis Kahata controls the ball during their preseason friendly match against Nation FC on August 20, 2022 at Absa Club, Nairobi. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Police assistant coach Musa Otieno, who was standing in for Sammy "Pamzo" Omollo who is still recuperating after undergoing back surgery earlier on this week, praised Nation FC for putting up a brave fight despite the loss.

Police have done massive recruitment as they gear towards 2022/23 Football Kenya Federation Premier League season where they hope to improve on their ninth place finish last season.

"I can see great future in this young team Nation FC. The first half was good for us, but they gave us problems later on," said Otieno, Kenya's most capped player.

Police had six Kenyan internationals in their squad - Miheso, Musa Mohamed, Abuya, Francis Kahata, Patilla Omoto and Elvis Rupia.