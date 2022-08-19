Armed to the teeth, Police vow to arrest Nation FC at Ruaraka

Premiership side Police FC host Nation FC Saturday morning in a friendly match at Absa Club along Thika Road as part of the policemen’s build-up to the new season.

The lawmakers, who have set their eyes high, targeting the league title in the 2022/23 season, have warned that they will not show any mercy against the media men during the early kick-off match that they will use to assess fitness levels of their players.

“We attended their friendly against Bandari and know their weakness. They should prepare for trouble at Absa on Saturday,” added Police FC team manager, George Maelo, after watching Nation FC go down 0-2 to Bandari FC at St Mary’s School on Thursday morning.

Maelo played for Sofapaka FC between 2016 and 2019 before hanging up his boots. The Betika-sponsored policemen have been on a spending spree that roped in some of the big names in pre-season.

They finished the last season in ninth place after having earned promotion from the National Super League (NSL).

The two teams boast good defenders and outstanding midfielders, but Police, who have the speed and experience start as hot favourites.

Nation FC’s field captain Augustine Kuta says they have the resolve to win.

“We’re obviously a lot younger but we still have a significant amount of experience,” added Kuta.

In Saturday’s friendly, experienced Kenyan international Musa Mohammed will marshal the Police defence, assisted by Harun Shakava who will be handed the captain’s arm band, while Francis Kahata is expected to man the midfield together with Clifton Miheso, Duke Abuya and David Owino.

Police will be without midfielder Duncan Otieno who is attending trials in Bostwana. John Makwata, who has extended his loan deal to continue playing for AFC Leopards, will also be missing in action.

Makwata, who left Police after struggling to find form has been offered a one-year deal to remain at Leopards.

Police, who recently recruited striker David Okoth, full-back Baraka Badi, midfielder Reagan Omondi and midfielder Pattilah Omotto Homeboyz, KCB, and Kariobangi Sharks respectively, is among few parastatal and corporate-backed teams that have managed to stay above the water in the hard economic times that has seen Kenyan clubs struggle.

But speaking after Friday’s training session at St Mary’s School in Lavington, Nation FC Team Manager Elias Makori said his team’s confidence is intact.