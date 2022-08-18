Nation FC go down fighting against Bandari

Nation FC Thursday lost 2-0 to Football Kenya Premier League side Bandari in a friendly match at St Mary's School in Nairobi.

Mohamed Abeid opened the scoring in the 40th minute for the visitors. Nation FC put up a brave fight in the second half in search of an equaliser.

However they were undone by Felix Oluoch's goal in the 80th minute which secured victory for the Dockers.

Bandari's Boniface Mwangemi (left) vies with Augustine Kuta Of Nation FC during their friendly match against Nation FC at St Mary's School, Nairobi on August 18, 2022. Photo credit: Steven Heywood | Nation Media Group

Bandari used the match to try out several new signings namely Oluoch, midfielder Douglas Mokaya all acquired from Kariobangi Sharks and Omar Somobwana recently recruited from AFC Leopards.

Nation FC Team Manager Elias Makori was happy with the performance against a seasoned top tier side.

"It was a tough match but we didn't disappoint. Generally we did well, it was a great fight," said Makori who thanked Nation Media Group Commercial Chief James Sogoti and Human Resource boss Jane Muiruri for attending the match.

“We hope to beat Kenya Police on Saturday when we face them at ABSA Club on Saturday morning. We have lined up several friendly matches to try our new players who are on trials as we hope to have another go at the Betway Cup tournament in the new season,” said player coach Augustin Kuta who was outstanding in midfield.

While confirming the Mombasa trip, NMG Head of HR Muiruri encouraged more staff members to join Nation FC while Sogoti promised further support to the team from his department.

Nation FC will be in action on Saturday at ABSA grounds in Ruaraka against another FKF-PL side Police FC. Meanwhile, Bandari continue their pre-season tour of Nairobi on Friday when they take on Posta Rangers at Camp Toyoyo grounds.